Hatherleigh vicar goes over the top for church abseil

‘Originally I was going to do it on my own, then Andy Hills from Encompass said why don’t we throw it open to the community and see who wants to do it? We made a little promotional video on Facebook and everyone who wanted to do it put themselves forward – and we filled 70 places.’ The money raised by each individual taking part will go towards the £400,000 currently being run at the parish chruch to restore the tower as well as put a new disabled toilets and a new kitchen within the church. See stjohnshatherleigh.uk