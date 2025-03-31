A STIRRING community concert is promised by talented Hatherleigh residents who present an evening of sixties-to-nineties rock anthems.
The Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs (SSOCs) presents SSOCs ROCKS at Hatherleigh Community Centre on Saturday, April 5.
Following on sell-out concerts of The Beatles and Halloween and Christmas concerts this show promises to be a spectacular showcase of musical talent and passion.
SSOCs ROCKS features an eclectic repertoire of music from the 60s - 90s with electrifying performances of soaring orchestral arrangements, soulful harmonies and breathtaking crescendos by instrumentalists and singers.
Group director Chris Anderson said: “Dare I say it myself, this is a concert not to be missed.
“We are thrilled to bring SSOCs ROCKS to the stage and share the magic of live music with our community. We’ve got some classic rock tunes for you including Baker Street, Stairway To Heaven, Meat Loaf, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Fleetwood Mac – and so much more.
“Whether you’re a long-time music enthusiast or a first-time concert-goer, this event promises something for everyone.”
Chris added: “Music lovers are encouraged to book in advance to secure their seats for this extraordinary performance. Don’t miss your chance to experience the power of live music.”
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs are a contemporary music ensemble bringing music to life with their termly concerts.
Offering a safe, nurturing, encouraging, fun and supportive space they welcome anyone who wants to make music with others.
Orchestra members must be able to read music and be competent on their instrument. Choir members just need to enjoy singing. No experience of playing or singing with others is needed.
The orchestra meets on Wednesdays and choirs meet on Thursdays at Hatherleigh Community Centre. More details can be found on the website www.standsureorchestra.co.uk