The war against the Asian hornet needs the public to help keep an eye out for the invasive species and report any suspected sightings during the peak month for the population.
South West Water is working with customers and visitors to the region to keep up the momentum in the fight against one of the biggest threats to natural pollinators as part of the British Beekeepers’ Association Hornet Week until Sunday (September 8).
The Asian hornet (also known as a yellow-legged hornet and larger than the native European hornet) is an invasive non-native species first discovered in the UK in 2016. It has been declared a priority for eradicating because it is a threat to native bees.
The Asian hornets feed on native bees and a range of other pollinators, often hunting around hives. Asian hornets in the UK rose rapidly in 2023 and September is the peak time to see them
As a large landowner across the South West with a responsibility for conserving the natural environment, South West Water is working with partners to protect South West native biodiversity.
The water company has also been spreading the message at its community roadshows over the summer, showing customers the difference between a native hornet and an Asian hornet – also called a yellow-legged hornet.
South West Water is encouraging members of the public to keep an eye out for hornets and to report any suspected sightings. They can do so by downloading the app at this link to record Asian hornet sightings: www.nonnativespecies.org/non-native-species/species-alerts/
Once a positive report is found, the nest will be tracked down and humanely disposed of by a special team funded by the government.
Kate Hills, biosecurity and invasive species manager at South West Water, said: “The Asian hornet is a major threat to our native insects, so it’s really important that we play a part to monitor and manage the species, along with all of the great biodiversity work we do to benefit native wildlife.
“There are also health and safety concerns as Asian hornets are territorial and more aggressive than our native hornets, so we need to make sure any nests are found and disposed of quickly, which is why we are encouraging all of our customers to download the app and keep a look out.”
Kirsteen Thorne, outreach officer at the British Beekeepers’ Association, said: “Ports and marinas are known access points for Asian hornets, and therefore any coastal counties, such as Devon and Cornwall, may be particularly vulnerable to increased numbers.
“Correct identification is key to helping the authorities with their eradication programme. We are urging as many as people as possible to familiarise themselves with how to correctly identify Asian hornets, and to report any suspected sightings to the Asian Hornet Watch app.”