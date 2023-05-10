DELVE into the local area’s history with free family activities as part of the Calstock Heritage Weekend.
The hands-on activities will be held at St Andrews Church on Saturday June 10 from 10.30am until 3pm.
Have a close up look at archaeological finds and take part in a mini table top excavation.
There will be the opportunity to visit a small archaeological excavation on the northern edge of the churchyard where the archaeological team will be searching for the fort’s defences.There will also be the chance to create your own Roman pot out of clay or make a replica barrack block to help organisers build a Roman fort!