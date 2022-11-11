Handmade poppies by veterans organisation in Callington to feature on this weekend’s CountryFile
This year, the veterans at Battling On at Callington have created over 600 scallop-shell poppies for Remembrance Day 2022.
These handmade poppies made for a wonderful scene as the veterans conducted a Remembrance ceremony at Merryhue Farm, Callington.
The hard work and determination by the veterans has earned them a spot on BBC Spotlight later this evening, and a prominent role on this weekend’s CountryFile.
Wreaths created with these scallop-shell poppies have been placed at Plymouth Hoe, as a centerpiece at the Cornish County Hall, and one is being sent on the Routes of Remembrance train up to Paddington station.
It has taken months for so many to be made by veterans of various military backgrounds, and they’re incredibly proud of what they have achieved. These poppies will be available via donation to Battling On. Donating will help the organisation provide the facilities for the veterans to tackle this grand task again next year!
