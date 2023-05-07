Gunnislake locals came together this afternoon to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III with a lively street party.
Residents gathered from 12pm to join in with the celebrations and to raise a glass to the King.
Everyone was getting into the royal spirits, including MP Sheryll Murray who came along and enjoyed one of the spicy burgers on offer that was cooked by the BBQ chefs, Phil and Colin who were serving up a selection of burgers and hot dogs.
Even King Charles III himself (well, a cardboard version) made an appearance and was stood at the head of the table!
MP Sheryll Murray with cardboard King Charles III. (Tindle )