Traffic is being held up on the because a large tree, blown over by last night’s storm, has closed the A390, Sand Hill, Gunnislake in both directions.
A police sign is at the obstacle and drivers are advised to find alternative route, but there are no signed diversions. School buses are being allowed through.
Meanwhile, a road near Milton Abbot was blocked by a tree this morning felled by high winds over night.
Road blocked by a large fallen tree in Milton Abbot after over night high winds. (Submitted)