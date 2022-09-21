Gunnislake rapper wows on The Voice UK

Subscribe newsletter
Gunnislake teenager Kai Benjamin is putting a spotlight on the musical talent the Tamar Valley has to offer after an amazing performance on the Voice UK.
Rapper Kai, 18, got a thumbs up from all four judges on the popular talent show who all turned their chairs around to offer him a place on their team.
During the audition, Kai performed ‘7 Rings’ by Ariana Grande incorporating an original rap showcasing his Japanese roots, impressing judges Will-i-am, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs.
Kai said: ‘I didn’t even notice that all four had turned around. I was only expecting two to turn and when four had gone it was a complete shock.
‘I don’t know if there has ever been a rapper that’s got the four chairs’.
Kai, an 18-year-old psychology student studying at the University of Bristol has lived in Gunnislake with his family his entire life. The Singer/songwriter rapper has always had a passion for music with his musical journey beginning when he was just seven years old.
Only getting into rap in the last few years, Kai found lockdown to be a time for creative freedom. With his evident passion and talent for rap, Kai’s talent was noticed by the Voice UK through one of Kai’s TikTok videos.
Kai was invited to audition for the show and the audition took place on September 17 and was broadcast on ITV.
For Kai, this incredible opportunity not only showcases his musical talents, but also provides him with a platform to shine a light on minority groups. Kai believes that minority groups are often marginalised and by using his platform he hopes to inspire some of the individuals from these groups.
‘People from minorities tend to be pushed to the side’, Kai said. ‘I managed to get this amazing opportunity and if you’ve got the passion you can do it too.
‘I’m half Japanese. The Japanese culture means a lot to me. I want to prove to people of Japanese and Asian origin that you can do it as well.’
Kai has received an abundance of support from the Tamar Valley community following his latest audition.
‘The support from Gunnislake and the local community has been incredible’, Kai said.
‘In Bristol the response has been awesome too. It means a lot to me.’
Kai, who has always been community-minded and used to work as a member pioneer at Drakewalls Co-op, hopes that if his music career takes off he wishes to improve music provision in the Tamar Valley. He said: ‘Back in the Tamar Valley there is no rap scene at all. There’s barely even a young, independent music scene. Since being in Bristol, there is more of an appetite.
‘I want to head to Cornwall and Devon and set up studios and a mentoring programme down there. It’s a massive motivation for me. It would make a massive difference to the area. There is local talent here in Devon and Cornwall and I want to put more of a spotlight on the South West’.
Kai’s next appearance on The Voice UK will be mid-October.
