Gunnislake gardening club hosting allotment chat
Wednesday 24th August 2022 8:54 am
Gunnislake village hall (Submitted )
Gunnislake gardening club is hosting a chat about allotments for the green-fingered members of the community.
The event will feature speaker, Ross Hanley, Chair of Gunnislake Community Matters. The ‘allotment peace’ event is welcome to people of all gardening abilities. There is a £2 entry free including refreshments and a free raffle.
The chat takes places on September 7 at 7.30pm at Gunnislake Village Hall, Fore Street.
