Gunni teen makes Voice semi-finals

Subscribe newsletter
TALENTED Gunnislake teen has made it through to the semi-finals of the Voice UK as he blew the judges away with his callback performance.
On Saturday night (October 15) Kai Benjamin, a rapper and singer/songwriter from Gunnislake, was chosen as a Voice UK semi-finalist after a battle with singer Olivia Mason and trio group Monroe. Anne-Marie, one of the judges on the Voice UK described Kai as ‘the one with star quality’ and chose Kai to go through to the semi-final.
The singers had to perform a rendition of Waterfalls by TLC. Kai, originally born in Japan incorporated an original Japanese rap staying true to his unique style that wowed the judges during his ‘7 rings’ audition that secured him a spot on the show.
Singer/songwriter MNEK, a guest judge on the show who helped Anne-Marie to make her final decision said: ‘His talent is exciting. It was nice to see something stick out from the normal, and it was beautiful.’
Following the announcement that he was going to be in the semi-finals Kai said: ‘It didn’t feel real.’.
‘I’m feeling excited. There’s a lot of anticipation.
‘I didn’t think I was going to get to the callbacks. I didn’t think I’d get this far. Amazingly they chose me and it’s massively exciting. I’m still very much enjoying the buzz.’
Kai explained that he had a watching party with some of his friends on Saturday and said: ‘It’s crazy watching it back. It was nice to see my friend’s reactions.
‘When Anne-Marie said that I have “star quality”, to hear that meant a lot. It touched me for sure and felt special’.
Kai has been supported by family, friends and the Gunnislake community throughout his time on the show and expressed his gratitude for that support.
‘My family have been super supportive and they are humbling me. It’s good to be around people who are real with you,’ said Kai.
‘It’s also nice to know that the community has got my back’.
Kai’s dad, Adam Benjamin explained that Kai and his brothers have always been into music, performing around the local area when they were younger and that the family are creative.
Adam said: ‘It’s great. We’re delighted to see him out there doing what he loves doing.
‘The boys have grown up around creativity and when Kai got into rapping, I think it was something that was very uniquely him. When he called me after his first performance he said “I didn’t get a turn....I got 4!” That was an amazing moment. We all huddle around the TV when it’s on’.
Kai will next be on the Voice UK this coming Saturday (October 22).
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |