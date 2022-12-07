CALSTOCK Parish Council who recently reopened the Gunnislake public toilets at weekends and extended the opening hours of the toilets is pleading for individuals to ‘look after the toilets and consider those who are cleaning them up.’
The council has reported that within a matter of weeks of the extended opening hours the cleaners have found the floor flooded, rubbish being strewn about, some of which was burnt indicating an attempt to set the rubbish on fire. The council stated: ‘If this continues we will have no option but to close the toilets again and only open them during the day.’