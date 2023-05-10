Breakin’ Convention, the groundbreaking festival of hip hop dance theatre, returns to Plymouth later this month
Hosted and curated by Breakin’ Convention’s artistic director Jonzi D, the 2023 festival showcases exceptional hip hop crews from all over the UK including top poppers, lockers, b-boys and b-girls plus showstopping international acts.
As well as the two main shows on May 23 and 24, the theatre’s foyer will undergo a makeover complete with live DJs, graffiti artists and freestyle dance sessions so everyone can join in.
A renowned and inclusive celebration of hip hop culture, Breakin’ Convention’s all-new international line-up includes South Korea’s breakin’ crew MOVER, Netherland’s influential forces of funk Ghetto Funk Collective, and Dutch international hip hop pole champion Yvonne Smink. Alongside the international acts, the festival will showcase local performers and dance groups including Plymouth companies Street Factory, The Groovement Project Dance Company and Rhythm City.
Drew Shears, who runs the Groovement Project Dance Company in Plymouth, said: “I’m super excited to be involved in Breakin’ Convention this year. Not only is it the 20th year of Breakin’ Convention, it’s also the 50th year of hip-hop culture, so it’s going to be even bigger than before. I’m super excited to be choreographing two of the pieces on stage and performing in one piece too.’
There are two evening performances, featuring a different line-up each night, on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23 and 24 from 7.30pm. See the Theatre Royal website at theatreroyal.com