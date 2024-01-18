Hilary will be running with Clarissa’s cousin, Izzy, in March. Paris was chosen because Clarissa enjoyed running there where she lived during her languages year abroad from Cambridge University. Hilary added: “Running and lobbying and doing this challenge is helping channel my grief. I did my first half marathon just over a year ago and thought that would be my last. We will do our best to make Clarissa proud and hope that her fiery spirit will spur us on through the inevitable pain. I’d like help with supporting this cause which will help to avert a similar tragedy to ours and which has affected hundreds of people touched by the loss of a young life just as it was blossoming.”