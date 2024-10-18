GREYSTONE Bridge across the river Tamar will once again be closed for roadworks.
South West Water is undertaking work along the stretch of road on Sunday, October 20, between 8am and 7pm, and Monday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 22 between 7pm and 7am.
The road will be closed to motorists, apart from residents and the buses which usually use the route, who have been granted a special dispensation.
Drivers trying to cross the bridge from Tavistock will be diverted via the A390 at Gulworthy, Gunnislake and St Ann’s Chapel.