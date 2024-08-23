A bus shelter on the busy Tavistock to Plymouth A386 has been given a makeover by the parish council which owns it.
Plasterdown Grouped Parish Council members have been busy refurbishing Grenofen bus shelter to make it more comfortable for those waiting in the worst of West Devon weather.
It now has a wooden seat along one wall and a new noticeboard on another. This gives agendas and dates of meetings, as well as information on local events. It can be found on the A386 opposite what was Drake’s Cafe.
The council is looking for volunteers who can be co-opted to fill current councillor vacancies.
The council clerk will be pleased to hear from anyone wanting more information and interested in joining us on – [email protected] .