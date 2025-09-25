A community food project at Okehampton Primary School has received a generous new donation.
Green Box at Okehampton Primary School provides affordable food boxes to local families for £2.50.
Each box is packed with healthy surplus food that would otherwise go to waste, helping families stretch their budgets while promoting sustainability and reducing food waste.
The scheme, that was launched in January 2025, will now receive more fresh fruit and vegetables thanks to the support of Educatering.
Educatering is an educational‑sector catering provider, a family-owned company based in Devon.
Launched post‑pandemic as part of their strategy to serve schools, Educatering delivers locally sourced, restaurant-quality ingredients to schools throughout the South West of England, from Bristol to Cornwall.
Melissa Trudgill, community engagement lead for the DMAT, said: “The addition of Educatering’s produce has made a big difference. Our aim was always to provide good, wholesome food while supporting sustainability. Now, with these generous fresh donations, families are receiving even more variety and quality. We’re incredibly grateful.”
Every Thursday after school, families can collect their Green Box while enjoying a cup of tea and a warm chat with school and trust staff and volunteers.
The relaxed setting aims to reduce stigma and encourages connection among families and school staff.
Jamie Walsh, founder and director of Educatering, said: “We are incredibly proud and thrilled to be supporting the Green Box Okehampton project. It's an inspiring initiative that not only reduces food waste but also delivers real, tangible benefits to the families of the DMAT community. Being part of something that strengthens both nutrition and community connection aligns perfectly with our values at Educatering.”
Green box was set up by Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), with start-up funding and support from social housing provider LiveWest and ongoing food supplies from FareShare South West.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.