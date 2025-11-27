PLANS to demolish two barns and build three homes at Spencecombe near Crediton have been given the thumbs-up.
Each of the new homes will have two storeys, a garage and enough parking space for two cars.
George Mortimer of GA Mortimer and Sons had initially wanted all of them to have four bedrooms, but revised the plans so that one would have just three bedrooms instead.
The walls of each property will be rendered blockwork, the windows double-glazed uPVC and the roofs natural slate.
Each home will have its own sewage treatment plant, from which water will be discharged into a nearby watercourse.
“The application for the erection of three dwellings following demolition of two agricultural buildings is considered to be acceptable in this instance,” Mid Devon District Council said, approving the plans.
“The fallback position is considered to be realistic and is a material consideration in the planning balance.
“The rationalisation of the built development across the site and replacement with three dwellings of more architectural and aesthetic appeal is considered to be a positive benefit that can be offered weight in the planning balance.
“The proposed dwellings are considered to be of a more appropriate form, scale and mass in this rural context. Enhancements to landscaping and biodiversity can also be secured.
“The proposal is not likely to result in any adverse highway impacts or harm to the amenities of neighbouring occupiers.
“On this basis, it is considered that in this instance the proposed development results in a betterment to the class Q development that could be achieved, as such the fallback position can be given significant weight and on this basis the proposal is supportable.”
