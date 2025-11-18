THE Bishop of Crediton has licensed four new licensed lay ministers.
They will serve in the Diocese of Exeter, which covers the whole of Devon.
The Rt Rev Moira Astin, who became Bishop of Crediton this summer, licensed Christina Shields, Rosalind Pugsley, Elizabeth Bevan and Liz Dunbar at a service at Exeter Cathedral on Saturday, October 4.
Ms Dunbar is the first person in the diocese to be licensed as a ‘Pioneer LLM’ after training with the Church Mission Society.
“I look forward to supporting LLMs as they serve in our churches in their various ministries, not least through opening the scriptures and bringing their daily experiences of serving God to inspire the discipleship of those in our churches and beyond,” Bishop Moira said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.