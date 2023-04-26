Dartmoor National Park planners have given the go-ahead to a project at Ashlands Farm in Grenofen, near Tavistock, to build a single-storey extension to the main house for accommodation and a conservatory. The plan has been down-scaled from a two-storey idea. A air-source heat pump to the main house and solar panels and a roof overhanging a patio on the extension are included. The house is on a prominent site above Whitchurch Road and the plan would increase the size of the existing house by one third and create a building ‘acceptable’ within national park planning rules.