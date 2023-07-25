Pringle Cup for most points in vegetables, Margaret Wildman; Arnold Cup for best vegetable exhibit and Hannaford Cup for best shallots, Mike King; Certificate for Best Collection Class 28, Margaret Wildman; J A Sleep Cup for Best Exhibit by a Junior U16, Finn Merrifield; Bostock Cup for most points in fruit, David Pearce; Dr Caverhill Cup for Top Vase, Veronica Barden; George Williams Rose Bowl for most points in pot plants, Rosie Bone; Holloway Cup for most points in flowers, Sharon Wolstenholme; Jane Brown Cup for best flower exhibit, Rosie Bone; George May Cup for best rose exhibit, Kate Jeans; Mrs Snell Cup for most points in decorative and Mrs Friend Rosebowl for best decorative exhibit, Liz McQueen; Broome and Green Cup for most points in handicraft, Katie McCarthy; Rigby and Piper Trophy for best handicraft exhibit, Hilary Parke; Col Varley Cup for most points in domestic, Susan Lambert-Gorwyn; Shanks Cup for Best Domestic Exhibit, Philip Whittington; Edith Voysey Cup for most points in Preserves, Katie McCarthy; Rose Hind Plate for Best Jam, Valerie Hamer; Elizabeth Varley Trophy for most points in photography, Patricia Moss; Sydney Hill Cup for best photography exhibit, Martin Lambert-Gorwyn; Silver Oriental Bowl for best exhibit chosen by guest, Liz McQueen; Banksian Medal for most points in Horticultural Classes, Margaret Wildman.