Grassroots groups in and around Okehampton and Tavistock are being urged to apply for grants of up to £1,500 to make projects a reality.
Schools, PTAs, charities, clubs and not for profit organisations are being encouraged to apply for the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme that will provide grants of up to £1,500 for 2025.
Tesco Stronger Starts supports thousands of local community projects and good causes across the UK.
In partnership with Groundwork, the programme is open to all schools, registered charities and not-for-profit organisations, with priority given to projects that provide food and support to young people.
The deadline for applications is Friday, January 31.