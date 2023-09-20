CHARITIES and voluntary groups working to address issues such as anti-social behaviour, drugs and hate crime in Devon and Cornwall can now apply for grants of up to £10,000, thanks to funding from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
The grant scheme is being delivered in partnership with Devon Community Foundation (DCF) and Cornwall Community Foundation (CCF) and aims to benefit small and medium-sized organisations whose work contributes to the commissioner’s police and crime plan. The commissioner is particularly keen to support community groups led by or working with minoritised communities, those working in rural or coastal communities and those facing cost of living challenges.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “Anti-social behaviour, drug use and other criminal activities affect people all across our force area, not just those living in highly populated areas, causing feelings of fear and distress in our communities.
“I am making this funding available to support groups in Devon and Cornwall who are working hard to tackle drug use and anti-social behaviour, as well as violence and road safety - all issues I have made priorities in my Police and Crime Plan. I urge any organisation that is working to create safe, resilient and connected communities to apply for a grant before the November deadline.”
The deadline for applications is 12 noon on Wednesday November 8. Grants of up to £10,000 are available in Devon, and up to £5,000 in Cornwall.
For more information or to apply for the grants visit: https://www.devonandcornwall-pcc.gov.uk/