A warm welcome awaits the crowds to today’s famous Tavistock Goose Fair which is on in the town centre and at the cattle market.
More than 200 stalls are offering charity products, local crafts, fresh meat, craft ales, tools, arts and the fun fair.
The cattle market welcomes visitors (after a break due to avian flu) offering a close-up of the animals and traditional games a short distance from the centre off Whitchurch Road.
There will be very little parking in the town, so drivers are advised to use the park and ride schemes at Yelverton old airfield, Gulworthy and Whitchurch Down. Further details on Tavistock Town Council website. Parking is available in Abbey Car Park for disabled users.