Callington Community College principal Wendy Ainsworth said staff, students and parents were feeling 'joyful' after receiving their latest Ofsted report which has rated the school 'Good' in all five areas — quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth form provision.
It's been a long road for the college which was placed in special measures in 2015 for failures in safeguarding and still 'required improvement' overall following an Ofsted inspection of 2019.
Mrs Ainsworth said three years later the college could now celebrate: 'These improvements are now well and truly embedded and the college is rightly proud of its receipt of "Good" as an overall descriptor, as well as being recognised as "Good" in all five descriptors.
The Ofsted team were able to recognise the work on curriculum as a key driver for improvement.
'The college has been through quite a transformation over the last few years,' said the principal, who joined in 2019. 'The staff, students and parents are feeling particularly joyful after receiving the latest Ofsted report. We are really grateful that in particular, we were acknowledged for being ambitious and being inclusive.
'The opening two lines of the Ofsted report read “pupils feel welcome at Callington Community College. They are valued as individuals.” I was so heartened to hear and read their recognition of our inclusivity. Strong relationships are key in a positive classroom environment where every member feels safe and secure in making a contribution.'
It reports that parents were particularly positive about the range of extra-curricular opportunities on offer and that ‘leadership opportunities abound’ and plentiful opportunities existed for children to be involved in their community, more broadly than in lessons.
Mrs Mo Inger, assistant principal for curriculum and assessment said: 'Our subject leaders have worked incredibly hard on identifying the "powerful knowledge" in their curriculum areas. The knowledge that underpins all understanding is the most important and their commitment to professional reading, professional development and communities of experts has enabled staff to lovingly and painstakingly create a quality curriculum that changes children as a result.'
Ofsted described the college’s curriculum as ‘broad and ambitious’ and ‘teachers use their strong subject knowledge to focus sharply on what it is that pupils need to know.’ They also recognised that ‘teachers know pupils well and want the best for them.’
Charlotte Campbell, vice principal stated: 'Every member of staff in our college is there to challenge, support and advocate for the child. Our expectations are inexcusably high because our vision is that "everything is possible", it is a fundamental belief that when students are afforded the right set of circumstances, opportunities are never compromised. It is demonstrated by our cohort who study a language. Over half of our students in Key Stage 4 study either Spanish or Latin. We are incredibly proud to be the only comprehensive secondary school in the South West to offer Latin as both a GCSE and an A level and we hope to be formally recognised as a "hub of excellence" for this subject shortly.'
The Ofsted report, however, recognised that continued work was needed on assessment and adaptations for learners with SEND.
Mrs Ainsworth said the college would not be resting on its laurels but added: 'The college has worked with an unrelenting vision and determination since 2015 and the fruits of its labours are now evident.
'With the school’s rebuilding project in the works also, the future for Callington Community College looks really bright. '