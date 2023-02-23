Charlotte Campbell, vice principal stated: 'Every member of staff in our college is there to challenge, support and advocate for the child. Our expectations are inexcusably high because our vision is that "everything is possible", it is a fundamental belief that when students are afforded the right set of circumstances, opportunities are never compromised. It is demonstrated by our cohort who study a language. Over half of our students in Key Stage 4 study either Spanish or Latin. We are incredibly proud to be the only comprehensive secondary school in the South West to offer Latin as both a GCSE and an A level and we hope to be formally recognised as a "hub of excellence" for this subject shortly.'