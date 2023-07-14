As a proud auntie, Jane Hyde was delighted to act as chauffeur for the night in her rare open-top Sunbeam car for her nephew Joe Harrison and his mates Antonie Nawalany and Jake Hambley. She said: “We were due to get to the proms in a series 1 Land Rover, but it refused to start. Ironically, this 100-year-old car had no such problems. I’m sure we’ll make it safely to the ball.” Joe said he was unsure about his future career, but was considering farming or engineering. He and Antoni both took A-Level biology, geography and design and technology. Jake is off to Duchy College to study land-based engineering, which will train him in maintaining agricultural equipment and has three part-time jobs to keep him busy until then.