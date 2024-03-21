ON your next visit to one of Devon County Council’s (DCC) recycling centres you may be asked whether any electrical goods you have brought to the site are still usable; because it’s all part of a new scheme to ensure that items that could be refurbished don’t go to waste.
Staff at SUEZ, who operate the authority’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, will be looking at items such as TVs, monitors, audio equipment, guitar amps, vacuum cleaners, speakers, lamps and record players that are still working and are in good condition.
Once separated, these items are then taken to a newly created electrical testing hub.
From there, a specially trained member of staff will sift through the items and if they can be used again, they will be cleaned, safety and function tested before being priced for resale.
Games consoles are the latest addition to the list and other items will be continually added to try and increase the number of reused electrical items across Devon.
Since last September around 720 items have been saved from going to waste in this way and are now being used once again by Devon residents.
Reuse areas and shops have been a popular feature at DCC’s Household Waste Recycling Centres for more than 20 years, becoming more and more popular as the years go on.
Devon County Council are constantly looking for new items which can be recycled, or even better, reused.
In 2022/2023 a record 1,246 tons were sold for reuse through the reuse shops, equivalent in weight to around 85 double decker buses.
Councillor Roger Croad, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Equality, said: ‘When you next visit one of our recycling centres you may be asked if the item you have is still working; it’s all part of our commitment to ensure that as many items as possible that can still be used are refurbished to be used by others.
‘Repairing instead of throwing away reduces waste, conserves resources and saves money.
‘It makes good sense both environmentally and financially.
‘This is a great scheme, saving wallets and the planet, one item at a time.’