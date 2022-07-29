Girls’ footy set to fly in West Devon!

Parent Natasha Daniel helps at Girls Do Football in Tavistock and takes her two daughters Daisy, 11, and Elsie, nine. Natasha said: ‘The girls are certainly interested in the women’s Euros.The England team are excellent role models with their professionalism. Our girls get so much from the game, such as teamwork, behaviour, confidence, respect for each other and social skills – all the things the England women display so well on and off the pitch.