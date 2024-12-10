Girl Guides in Okehampton have received £2,500 from the local Freemasons group.
The grant will go towards a new Guide hut, where the 153 guiders will enjoy various creative and environmental activities.
Chris Hodgson, secretary of the Okehampton Freemasons, said: “We are always pleased to be able to support local organisations and community groups. Service and community are a big part of Freemasonry and we know that this money will help the Girl Guides achieve their goal of building their new premises.”
At a meeting on Tuesday, December 10, the Freemasons were joined by Girl Guiding representatives to hand over the grant.
The Freemasons have been active in Okehampton since 1878 and are working on normalising Freemasonry. To get in contact, visit @OkehamptonMasons on Facebook.