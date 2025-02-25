The Arts Society Dartmoor presented a cheque for £500 to the Get Changed Theatre Company after their performance of ‘The Dogfather in the Perrfect Heist’ at the Ockment Centre in Okehampton last Friday (February 21).
Okehampton-based Get Changed is an organisation which works with adults with learning difficulties to build the confidence and self esteem of those taking part while raising the profile of the disability community.
Presenting the cheque was society treasurer Lynne Vowles. She joined the cast and trustees after the show to tell them how much she had enjoyed it.
“The actors obviously loved performing to family and friends and were deservedly very proud of their performance,” said Lynne. “Both the matinee and evening performance were, not surprisingly, a sell-out.”