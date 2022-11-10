Giant garland to be unveiled this Saturday in aid of the Poppy Appeal in Braodwoodwidger.
A team of creative villagers are unveiling their giant handmade poppy garland in aid of the British Legion this Saturday (November 12).
The Broadwoodwidger Community Hub hall is open to visitors from 10.30am to 4pm for people to admire the 30-ft garland made from fresh evergreen fronds and hundreds of knitted poppies. Entry is £2.50 and includes a hot drink and cake. The proceeds will go to the Royal British Legion.
The garland is strung from the hall beams, while homemade mini-garlands are displayed in the windows.
Irene Jordan, project co-ordinator, said: ‘This was a labour of love. So many people have been involved, me and a friend knitted about 120 poppies and we have 500 in total, all lovingly knitted in black, white and normal red. The average was ten or 20 per person. It takes about two hours to make a poppy, with its black centre.
‘Everyone had a free hand to design them how they wanted and in whatever colour. So, we have black poppies, which remember everyone, wether civilian or military who died or is dying due to war. While the white poppy is worn by people who oppose war.
‘In this way, the garland reflects as widely as we can, the tastes and opinions of many people accross the parish.’
The garland comprises the fronds from two trees from a commercial plantation, thanks to John Worden, who works there. John, chairman of the village hub committee, used the ever-green remains of two trees which were to be felled anyway. Dean James also helped put up the garland with brackets and rope.
