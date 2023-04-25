Active Devon and Devon County Council, on behalf of the Devon Local Nature Partnership, have launched their annual campaign, Naturally Healthy May to celebrate Devon's great outdoors and encourage everyone to enjoy nature this May.
During the month, events and activities have been arranged across the county by partners working in health, wellbeing, education, community and the environment to offer everyone the chance to join in and try something new. Active Devon and Devon Local Nature Partnership (Devon LNP) will also be sharing on social media ideas and information on how to be ‘naturally healthy’– from getting outside for a bike ride, to bird watching and listening to bird song, to swimming in the sea and gardening – and how to best enjoy the benefits it can bring.
Active Devon’s Tom Mack said: 'Connecting to nature is all about using your senses to notice what is around you, be it hearing the dawn chorus, the feel of wind against your face, or seeing new flowers emerging from the ground. By valuing these experiences nature becomes more important to you and your feeling of belonging and wanting to conserve them. By being active in nature you are getting the benefits of being physically active and connecting to nature, a double whammy to your overall health!
'This year, as part of the campaign, we will be celebrating the Connecting Actively to Nature programme, by showcasing examples of inspiring projects and stories from around Devon and sharing some of the impact and learning so far from this innovative initiative.'
Dr Sarah Wollaston, Chair of NHS Devon said: ‘We know that being more active is really good for our health, but it isn’t always easy to get started and to find the activity that suits us best. We are so fortunate in Devon to have wonderful natural spaces across coast and countryside. So, whatever your current level of activity, it is worth joining in for Naturally Healthy May to get outside in groups together or on your own. It will make a difference.’
For further information on Naturally Healthy May and how you can get involved visit www.activedevon.org/naturally-healthy and to find out about activities in your area please look on the Devon Connect website using the following link: https://devonconnect.org/campaign/connecting-with-nature