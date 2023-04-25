Active Devon’s Tom Mack said: 'Connecting to nature is all about using your senses to notice what is around you, be it hearing the dawn chorus, the feel of wind against your face, or seeing new flowers emerging from the ground. By valuing these experiences nature becomes more important to you and your feeling of belonging and wanting to conserve them. By being active in nature you are getting the benefits of being physically active and connecting to nature, a double whammy to your overall health!