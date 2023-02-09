The weekly columns that West Devon Borough Council has run in the last few months have offered a variety of advice on how to handle the cost of living crisis. Organisations like Citizens Advice, foodbanks and numerous others are offering help, and the council is among those.
Our work to help people through the cost of living crisis has been one of the most important pieces of work that the council has undertaken over the past year.
We’ve helped distribute funds from central government, offered advice on where to go for help in difficult times and offered resources to those in need that could reduce costs in a meaningful way.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon lead member for the cost of living, said: ‘The council is very aware of the strain that rising costs in fuel, energy and food is putting on the finances of many of our residents. Any help we can offer, however great or small, is worth doing. If you need help and aren’t sure where to turn, you can visit our online support directory at www.westdevon.gov.uk/support-directory or contact us directly for any help we can offer directly on www.westdevon.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help’.
One step that the council has taken is to purchase slow cookers, cookbooks and electric overblankets from local businesses to distribute to residents in need.
Slow cookers are renowned for being energy efficient, cheap ways to cook delicious meals. They work best with cheaper cuts of meat, but can also be used for curries, steamed puddings and risotto.
The council knows that a lot of residents have busy lives and as well as saving money compared to using a kitchen oven or hob, slow cookers can also save time.
The cookbooks we are providing offer brilliant ideas for how to get the best out of these slow cookers with nutritious meals.
Electric overblankets are a really effective way to stay warm at home that doesn’t cost the earth. Costing a few pennies to run each hour, they can enable you to turn the thermostat down much lower and still stay warm.
Tamar Energy Community has been distributing these goods on behalf of the Council via foodbanks, hubs, stores and through home visits. The items are given out as a comprehensive package of energy advice and support, which has also seen many people access additional grant funds and pre-payment meter vouchers, as well as helping with billing issues and lowering energy usage around the home.
Kate Royston, director and energy advisor from Tamar Energy Community, said: ‘A slow cooker can reduce your cooking costs by between a quarter and a tenth; and enable a meal to be cooked for a few pennies.
‘An electric overblanket or throw is a good way to keep you warm and costs approx. 35p to use in an evening. We would recommend trying to keep some warmth in the house, ideally at least 13-14 degrees to reduce the risk of mould and damp.
‘If you’re struggling to pay your bills, keep warm, concerned about the cost of cooking please get in touch with us on 0800-233-5414 or self-refer via our website: https://tamarenergycommunity.com/request-support/’.
If it’s direct financial aid you need, the Household Support Fund is available to provide you with short term support to meet immediate financial needs, such as paying for food, energy and water bills. We can also consider providing help with buying essential household items.
If you could do with a little extra support the fund is still open to applications, however the current fund will close on March 31, or sooner, if all the money is spent.
Applicants must be over the age of 16 and you must live in West Devon.
Interested? Please apply on our website at www.westdevon.gov.uk/household- support-fund
You can also get help with paying your council tax, check your benefit entitlement and more. Visit our website — www.westdevon.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help — for more information.