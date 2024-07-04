Polling stations have opened in Tavistock.
The polling stations at the parish centre and methodist church are already busy, as the first voters turn out to cast their vote.
After weeks of campaigning, all the candidates can now only watch and wait. It is now up to the voters to decide by marking their ballot paper with a cross by the name of their choice.
There is still plenty of time to vote. Polling stations close at 10pm today.
For the first time ever at a general election, voters need to bring picture ID with them in order to vote.
Voters at the polling station in Tavistock Methodist Church today (Tindle)