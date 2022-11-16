This is disputed by Mary Tavy ward borough councillor Cllr Terry Pearce and Brentor Parish Council, however. Tim, who runs a holiday and bed and breakfast business at his farm in the village, said his offer of the land at Hammer Park was still on the table.He offered the land because after arriving in the village back in 1987 because ‘it dawned on me that there was a problem for young working people finding housing’. ‘The fight has been consistent for 25 years,’ he said. ‘It is a very simply problem that everbody seems to be making so difficult to solve. It is incredibly frustrating.’ The holiday cottage owner and farmer claims he has not been contacted by WDBC since a meeting with its assets team in 2021, when it was put to him that the scheme would need to include four houses to be sold at market prices to allow it to go ahead.