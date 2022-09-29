From stress busting to the stage on the ukulele
Artist and teacher-turned-musician, Simon Glossop is perfoming his ukulele live in his home town to mark the issue of his first original song recording.
Performing as Simon Sometimes, he is on stage at The Camden Club, London on Thursday October 13, at Too Hoppy, Tavistock, on Sunday October 16, and at The Printworks, Tavistock, on Saturday, October 23.
The tour celebrates the release of the first song he wrote a single Dance Through Time on October 13.
The Kelly College teacher began his musical career after his wife gave him a ukulele.
He said: ‘Nine years ago I picked up a ukulele to combat the stresses of modern life and a heavy work load.
‘Now I am writing and performing original music which has lead to the release of my new single Dance Through Time.’
The single will be available on all major streaming services.
Simon spent some time living in Australia and performed with the country’s leading successful ukulele group ‘The Ukulele Republic of Canberra’ and played at Australia’s National Folk Festival and the Newcastle Ukulele Festival in New South Wales.
He has also peformed at The Leadmill, Sheffield, and progressed through the early rounds of the national songwriting competition ‘Talent is Timeless’.
Simon, who describes himself as a late-coming musical explorer, began writing songs during the 2020 pandemic on returning to the UK from Australia.
He describes his work as: ‘Melodically mournful and joyously ascerbic with velvet tunes forged with iron words.’
‘I produce work which is paradoxically both heartfelt and jaded, honest yet tragic and welcoming but confrontational.’
His songwriting is described as creating ‘deceptively simple melodies, weaving together politics, philosophy, the environment and of course, love, in equal measures.’
He has previously performed in Tavistock with the Ornaments, Tavistock Ukulele Tuesdays and The Edge. He has busked in the town, including the Meadows and sung a few Christmas songs on Dickensian evening.
