CALSTOCK Parish Council has some cherry trees to give away to people living on the A390 who have a garden facing the A390.
The parish council has received 40 cherry tree whips (approx. 4 to 6ft in height) from Cornwall Council’s Forest For Cornwall team.
This idea was suggested by Maggie from the St Ann’s Chapel Community Group as a means of brightening up the A390 during Spring.
If you live by the main road, or have a garden that can be seen from it, the parish council are giving away one of these trees free to anyone who wants one.