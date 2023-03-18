CALSTOCK Parish Council has some cherry trees to give away to people living on the A390 who have a garden facing the A390.

The parish council has received 40 cherry tree whips (approx. 4 to 6ft in height) from Cornwall Council’s Forest For Cornwall team.

This idea was suggested by Maggie from the St Ann’s Chapel Community Group as a means of brightening up the A390 during Spring.

If you live by the main road, or have a garden that can be seen from it, the parish council are giving away one of these trees free to anyone who wants one.

If you would like one, contact John Wells on: [email protected] or text or call 07973 358240.