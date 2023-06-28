The leader of an East Cornwall recycling project is running a free toy swap and donation event at Callington Library on Friday, July 28 from 10am to 12pm.
Local residents are encouraged to bring any of their unwanted toys, games, puzzles, jigsaws in good used or new condition to swap with others on the day. Those with broken or incomplete toys and games can donate these to be recycled and raise money for charity Kicks Count.
Drops offs can be made at the library at any time during its opening hours.