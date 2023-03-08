The TAMAR Valley AONB are inviting people to join them for a sensory walk led by Maria Hocking- Inclusion, Cornwall’s Wild for Happiness Champion.
The route will be from Cotehele Quay (PL12 6TA) to the mill (fully accessible path).
The walk will start at 11am tomorrow (March 17) and finish at 1pm.
During the walk, participants will be encouraged to use their senses to help them connect with nature and experience moments of calm and mindfulness.
Spaces are limited.
For more information visit the Tamar Valley AONB Facebook page.