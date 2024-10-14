Historian and guide Simon Dell is giving an illustrated talk on the 1932 Dartmoor Prison Mutiny at 7pm on Thursday, October 24, at Tavistock Guildhall Heritage Centre. The riot involved 400 prisoners who ran amok and destroyed much of Dartmoor Prison. It is free (with donations welcome), hosted by Tavistock Heritage Trust and based on his book Mutiny on the Moor.
Free prison riot talk
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
@guyboswell19[email protected]
Thursday 17th October 2024 11:26 am
