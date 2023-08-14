A FREE hour of frolics in the form of Morris Dancing will be happening at the newly reopened Plume of Feathers in Princetown at 11am this Sunday (August 20).
Dartmoor Border Morris will be hosting the session, with their members encouraging anyone who fancies themselves as a Morris dancer or simply wishes to be part of an age old tradition, get active and have fun to come and join in.
The free session is being run with the help of funding from Active Devon.
The event is suited to families and will be weather dependent.