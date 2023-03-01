A FREE breakfast meeting will be hosted in Callington tomorrow (March 10) by the organisers of the popular flagship on-farm event, LEAF Open Farm Sunday.
The breakfast meeting which will be held at Deer Park Farm, Luckett, Callington is designed to give farmers, whether previous hosts or those considering hosting for the first time, an insight into what holding an event involves, the easy steps to opening your farm and the range of LOFS resources and support available.
Plus, it will be a great opportunity for everyone to share ideas, get top tips and have your questions answered.
Topics covered will include managing visitor numbers, creative activity ideas and how to ensure visitors are safe on farm.
Between now and April 4, 10 regional LEAF Open Farm Sunday ambassadors are holding informal meet ups over breakfast to support, inspire and upskill farmers thinking about taking part in the farming’s biggest open day on June 11.
LEAF Open Farm Sunday manager, Annabel Shackleton said: ‘Whether you are curious about what LOFS involves or have hosted before and want to be inspired by new ideas and approaches, these breakfast meetings are a great way to take the first step to planning your event this year. Come and find out why farmers host year after year, hear inspirational stories about LOFS experiences and ask your burning questions. It’s a fantastic chance to meet others and be a part of this community of host farmers passionate about sharing the story of farming with the public.’
To find out more and book your spot at the Callington breakfast meeting, visit: https://farmsunday.org/open-my-farm/top-tips-and-training