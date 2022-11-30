A COMMUNITY Christmas party event is taking place this Saturday (December 10) at Harrowbarrow Village Hall.
The free party organised by the Social Committee at the Hall and the Harrowbarrow School Parent Staff Association (PSA) will be held from 3pm until 8pm and will be an event for all to enjoy.
From 3pm there will be Christmas tree decorating, a hall lights switch on, carols from local choirs and Santa will arrive by tractor to give gifts to children. Then from 5pm onwards there will be a Christmas disco and other activities. There will be hot food available all afternoon and the Social Committe will be serving warm mulled wine and ciders for the festive event.