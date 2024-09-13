Okehampton children can now explore everything Okehampton’s green spaces have to offer with a free activity booklet.
The 31-page nature booklet was the idea of council park keeper James McGahey, who took the concept to Okehampton town councillors who pushed the idea ahead.
The activities are for trips to Okehampton’s green spaces such as Simmons Park, to observe nature and wildlife.
Chair of Okehampton Town Council parks committee, Bob Tolley said: “I am very impressed with the content and quality of our 30-page Okehampton's Green Heart Nature Activity Book, produced by James, Abi Horn and the park staff.
“They have found a brilliant way to introduce our children to nature’s beauty and diversity, on their doorstep and in the very heart of Okehampton.
“It has been tested and approved by my grandchildren and I can guarantee there's something in there that even grown-ups didn't know.
“It has been created with a view to get the community, young and old, out and about exploring and seeing our award-winning park in a new light and in no matter what season. Well done to everyone involved.”
Designed by Dartmoor-based Guy Cracknell Graphic Design and his associate Lauren Hopkins, the booklet is packed with information on local nature, as well as word searches, crosswords and lots of the nature-spotting activities. It is designed to accompany children and adults as they have fun around Okehampton’s green spaces during all seasons of the year.
Park keeper James explained: “From spotting different types of birds in the park, to flowers to look out for in spring or leaves in the autumn; any time of the year, you can go in to the park and have something to look at or an activity to do.
“The booklet also gives children tips on things they can do at home to help wildlife, he added.
There are still 300 booklets left over from the launch at August’s Okehampton Show. Copies can be collected from the Okehampton Town Council offices. The booklet and its activities will explored in a guided walk planned for the October half-term holidays by park staff.