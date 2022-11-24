Four more deaths recorded in West Devon
There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Devon.
By Sonja Tutty
Thursday 24th November 2022
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 101 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 24 (Thursday) – up from 97 on the week before.
They were among 12,696 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Devon.
A total of 172,941 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 24 (Thursday) – up from 172,376 last week.