Two 13-year-olds and two 14-year-olds have pleaded guilty to setting fire to a bench behind Okehampton Lidl in October 2023.
The defendants, who can’t be named due to their age, were charged with arson in October and November this year after deliberately destroying the wheelchair accessible bench.
Sgt Ottley, in charge of neighbourhood policing in West Devon Police, said: “The investigation went through a lot of consultation with the justice services because we avoid criminalising juveniles when we can, but due to the circumstances around this incident, they were all charged and found guilty.”
Fire engines and police cars attended the scene, as well as the whole of Lidl being evacuated. The loss of trading hours and waste of emergency services time was taken into account during the charge.
One of the 13-year-olds failed to appear at court, so they were only charged a few weeks ago after a warrant was sent out.
Sgt Ottley continued: “There was quite a bit of youth anti-social behaviour issues at the time and this shows that actions have consequences and we won’t take a soft stance.
“This offence is very serious and was a conscious decision by these young people as there was no clear motivation. They will have to carry this charge for the rest of their lives which will impact a lot of their future decisions.”
The wheelchair accessible bench was provided by Okehampton Town Council in the green space behind Lidl.
Three of the suspects received youth referral orders, a £26 victim charge and were ordered to pay £187.50 to the town council in compensation.
The fourth suspect was ordered to pay a compensation of £100 and was given an extended youth referral order for four months.