James Burrows has been found safe by police.
A 40-year-old man from Okehampton has been reported as missing.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 40-year-old James Burrows, from Okehampton, who has been reported missing.
James may have been travelling and may now possibly be in the Bristol area.
James is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches in height, with a shaved head and a stubbly beard. He is of large build, with blue eyes, sometimes wears glasses and has a scar on his head. His clothing description is not known.
If you have any information which may help in locating James please make contact via the Devon & Cornwall Police website or phone 101 quoting 50250016483.