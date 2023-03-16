Vikki Smith, 43, a former teaching assistant, is a single mum of three boys. She decided to become foster carer of an 11-year-old girl during the pandemic following a chance meeting with another foster carer who had a child in her class.She is now recommending the role to others with the glowing endorsement that ‘it doesn’t feel like a job at all’.
Vikki: ‘To be able to support a girl is magical, it’s a dream. In my former role as a teaching assistant, I was very lucky in that one of the parents, Nikki, had a son who was in my class, which sped up my decision.
‘I always thought that fostering could be something I’d do in my fifties, however I’m now doing it in my forties thanks to Nikki.’
Nikki introduced Vikki the foster care team at independent foster care agency Blue Sky and after having a chat on her lunch break with Blue Sky, Vikki became ‘immediately hooked’ on the idea. She continued: ‘I loved my job, it brought me so much joy, and I helped so many children in different ways. However, as a foster carer, it doesn’t feel like a job at all, there is no other feeling like it.’
Vikki said fostering offered a rewarding career with flexible working and the opportunity to change the life of a young person. While admitting it could be challenging at times, she said she had been supported along the way by the agency.
‘Becoming a foster carer was the best decision I’ve ever made. I’m now financially comfortable now, in fact, more-so than when I worked full time. I have a great routine that allows me to integrate the care role fully with my family.
‘We have had financial support for our energy bills from Blue Sky and we also get opportunities for breaks. We regularly go on trips with other foster carer families, and I can arrange short stays for my foster child to take mini holidays where she gets to enjoy new experiences throughout the year.’
She explained that her teaching background had proved useful in fostering. ‘My background in education meant that I was ideally suited to therapeutic led fostering, which provides a greater level of support to young people who may have experienced trauma or difficult circumstances. I feel comfortable helping children with confidence with quality one-to-one time, thanks to my experience in mentoring.
‘However, if you have no experience, don’t be put off. Lots of children need all kinds of levels of support, and if you are unsure about the commitment, you could take on a role to provide respite to other carers for a week or a weekend.’
‘I’ve had the chance to completely change the life of the child that I’ve been caring for. I want her to know that life can be better. You often see stories of those who’ve perhaps fostered hundreds of children in their lifetime; however, supporting one child longer term is just as important,’
‘The knowledge and support is there. I was guided through the process. Blue Sky’s team really got to know me to find the perfect match. The whole process was open and transparent.
‘There are huge highs and lows, but challenges are just things to overcome, and I’ve had the support and training to tackle anything that’s arisen at home.
‘The best thing is the peer support. I’m part of a community of like-minded people who foster children locally and we get to meet up every month, let off steam and share experiences. We also have access to specialised support from social care workers, and a wide range of training opportunities.’
There is currently a shortage of foster carers in Devon exacerbated by the cost of living crisis.
