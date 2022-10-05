Former bank changes plan
The former Barclays Bank building in Tavistock centre is due to have its exterior cash machines removed to ensure the building retains its elegant Italianate style.
Planning permission is sought from West Devon Borough Council to carry out the work which is intended to return the 250-year-old building to pre-Barclays occupation appearance as much as possible, preserving its listed building status, but keeping the shop front with stuccoed walls, cornices, rounded headed windows and false columns.Exterior features to be removed include the CCTV, signage, night safe, burglar alarm casing, cash machines and a modern window, while part of the wall colour will be restored to match the rest of the outside.
The inside transformation will be limited to removing all the bank counters and partitions without altering the original building.
Simon Dell, local historian, said: ‘I’m pleased to see that the changes are likely to retain its shop frontage and is in keeping with buildings of Tavistock.’
