Planning permission is sought from West Devon Borough Council to carry out the work which is intended to return the 250-year-old building to pre-Barclays occupation appearance as much as possible, preserving its listed building status, but keeping the shop front with stuccoed walls, cornices, rounded headed windows and false columns.Exterior features to be removed include the CCTV, signage, night safe, burglar alarm casing, cash machines and a modern window, while part of the wall colour will be restored to match the rest of the outside.