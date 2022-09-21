Football 4 All appeals for business help
A FOOTBALL organisation which helps children from all backgrounds get into the game is looking for businesses to sponsor young people from the Tavistock area to take part in their programme.
The Football 4 All Youth Academy provides out-of-hours sessions for all abilities from Tavistock College for children aged between seven and 16.
Michelle Fitzsimmons, who runs the programme in Tavistock, said that with the current cost of living crisis, she was worried there would be more children missing out on their sessions with experienced coaches
She explained: ‘We launched in Tavistock this year and we are hoping to launch in Callington too.
‘What we are finding from actually speaking to people on the ground in Tavistock and in Callington is that they feel that due to the economic crisis we are in, there are children that can’t afford to put their children into sports outside of school.
‘What we are looking at doing is a Wellbeing Partnership where we reach out to local individuals and businesses for them to support a child within a Football 4 All Academy development programme. In effect would be sponsoring a child for a while to develop with the football academy, for which we are asking for £300.
‘With that money we would be able to grow a relationship with the community and grow a relationship with the schools. For whoever is classified as a vulnerable child, we would be able to fund a place for them, both so they get enjoyment out of it and they also develop their football. We are run out of Tavistock College and we are open to children aged from seven to 16. All our coaches are FA qualified coaches.’
She added: ‘We cater for a range of abilities. If they are a child who is developing in a Tavistock team, this will enhance their training. Or it could be a child that has ADHD or autism. This is here for their development in order for them to thrive.’ Find out more on Facebook ‘Football For All Youth Academy’ or footballforall.org
