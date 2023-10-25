With the need for foodbanks continuing to soar as people are still struggling with the cost of living crisis, Callington Foodbank – part of the Trussell Trust network of foodbanks – is beginning to prepare for winter.
As part of its preparations, the foodbank have teamed up with Callington Tesco and will be at the store from Thursday November 30 until Saturday December 3 as part of the national Tesco Food Collection.
During the collection, Callington customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food that will used to provide emergency food parcels within Callington and the wider Tamar Valley area.
Trussell Trust Chief Executive Emma Revie said: “This winter is going to be the toughest yet for the foodbanks in our network, as they will help approximately 600,000 people and provide an emergency food parcel every eight seconds.
“The teams in our foodbanks are working tirelessly to ensure everyone receives the support they need, but they cannot do it alone.”
Emma continued: “By volunteering at the Tesco Winter Food Collection, you will not only be helping to gather much needed donations to keep your local foodbank going, but you’ll also be making a real difference to families who cannot afford the essentials in your community.
“If you can spare a few hours to volunteer, then please do.”
Alex Polglase, manager of Callington Foodbank reiterated Emma’s words and said: “The foodbank always relies on the goodwill of its volunteers who play such a huge role in the success of the Tesco Food Collection, and as we enter one of our busiest periods, we are looking to recruit more volunteers to assist not only with our food drive at the end of November but also within the foodbank as a whole.
“We know that the cost of living crisis has put increased pressure on people living within Callington and the wider area, and we are seeing more people than ever before being forced to use our foodbank. We always see a rise in need during the winter months and we expect that this year will be no different, therefore the donations we receive through the Tesco Collection will be critical in helping us continue to provide emergency food parcels to everyone who is facing hunger. We are extremely grateful for the generosity of people, especially at a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze.”
Alex continued by explaining that “the foodbank has advertised for three different roles , those being, warehouse, drop-in and third category labelled general for those who wish to volunteer but cannot commit to regular times.
Volunteers are needed to pack parcels, sort and unpack goods and, heading into winter, make up Christmas hampers as well as the Winter Collection at Tesco, where volunteers would encourage shoppers to purchase an extra item for the foodbank.
For more information on volunteering at the foodbank please visit the website: https://callington.foodbank.org.uk or contact them via email [email protected]